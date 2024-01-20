TNT coach Chot Reyes. PBA Images/File.



MANILA – Chot Reyes is back as TNT Tropang Giga's head coach, the team announced in a social media post on Saturday.

This also marks the end of Jojo Lastimosa's tenure as TNT's mentor in just two conferences and after leading the team to a title at the PBA Governors' Cup in the 2022-23 season.

In the same announcement, where Reyes and Lastimosa were seen meeting with PBA Chairman and TNT Governor Ricky Vargas and team owner Manny Pangilinan, the organization said Lastimosa has also signed an extension as team manager.

The reshuffling also came after the Tropang Giga exited the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup as they bowed to the league-leading Magnolia Hotshots in their quarterfinal bout, 109-94, on Wednesday.

The eighth-seed TNT also suffered injuries throughout the conference, with RR Pogoy coming back late due to a heart condition, and Jayson Castro watching on the sidelines because of injuries.

They also missed the services of Mikey Williams, who has appeared to reach an impasse as the 6-foot-2 guard has never seen action in the Commissioner's Cup.

RELATED VIDEO