The Pampanga Lanterns. Handout/NBTC.

MANILA -- Four of North Luzon's best teams have booked their tickets to the 2024 Smart-NBTC National Finals.

Pampanga Lanterns, Bulacan's 1 San Rafael, Pangasinan's Philippine College of Science and Technology (PHILCST)-Calasiao, and CAMANAVA's Yengskivel Sportswear are the first local squads to earn an opportunity to play for the Philippine under-19 basketball championship that has been owned by National University-Nazareth School in the last three seasons.

The last four teams standing will still clash in the North Luzon Regional Championship (RC) semifinals and then final on Sunday at Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena.

But by virtue of being the top four squads in North Luzon's 18-team field, they are already assured of spots in the National Finals.

Pampanga, which made it to the Division 1 quarterfinals in last year's National Finals, continued to live up to its billing as a hotbed for talent by unleashing guard Kenji Moral and wing Jian Akira Cruz. They impressed in their Pool B assignments, which included an 84-72 triumph over fellow powerhouse and reigning Division 2 champion PPG Tarlac.

CAMANAVA, on the other hand, had guard Jevy Hinoguin opening eyes, as they dominated Baguio-Benguet representative Cordillera Career Development College and the rest of Pool D.

Also topping the group phase are the Marc Russel Santos-led Bulakenyos in Pool A and Jose Fermel Mejos-powered Pangasinenses in Pool B.

After the last day of the North Luzon RC hosted by the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte and Gov. Matthew Manotoc, the Mindanao RC in Sarangani (Feb. 2-4), the Visayas RC in Bacolod City (Feb. 16-18), and the South Luzon RC in Lucena City (Mar. 1-3) will follow suit.

The 16 RC qualifiers will then be joined by the UAAP and NCAA's finalists; 10 squads from the NBTC's Global Partners in USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand; and two more wildcard teams in the National Finals from Mar. 18-24.