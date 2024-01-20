Kacey dela Rosa to lead Gilas Women in Invitational WPBA

Ateneo center Kacey dela Rosa. UAAP Media.



MANILA – Reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa spearheads the Gilas Pilipinas Women which will see action in the Invitational WPBA 3x3 on Monday.

The Ateneo center will be at the forefront for Gilas A as she teams up with Trina Guytingco, Mikka Cacho, Hazelle Yam, and Kristine Cayabyab.

It’s a brand new challenge for Dela Rosa, who has cemented herself as a foundational piece of the future for the national team.

Gilas B, on the other hand, will feature Jhazmin Joson, Monique del Carmen, Snow Penaranda, Luisa San Juan, and April Tano.

“We’re grateful for the PBA for giving us this chance to evaluate our talent pool as we plot a new start for the 3x3 program in the country,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas program director for 3x3 Eric Altamirano.

Both Gilas teams will square off against Uratex Dream, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Navy, and Angelis Resort in this six-team field.

This also marked the return of PBA's 3x3 tournament for women after seven years of absence.

The tournament begins on Jan. 22 to 23 at Ayala Malls Circuit Makati, on Jan. 29 to 30 at Ayala Malls Market! Market!, and on Feb. 5 and 6 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The top four teams will advance to the knockout playoffs to be held on Feb. 19 at Ayala Malls Glorietta.