Calvin Oftana of the TNT Tropang GIGA. PBA Images.

MANILA – TNT is looking to play with a renewed sense of urgency in its final game in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Home and Away season against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Tropang Giga’s season will be on the line in the 7 p.m. rematch as they try to keep their slim hopes alive of snaring the last semifinals berth in Pool A of the regional showcase.

“We’re approaching this game with utmost focus and intensity,” said TNT's Jojo Lastimosa, who has delegated coaching the team to his deputy Josh Reyes.

“We know the stakes, and we’re leaving no stone unturned in our preparation.”

TNT had an early exit in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs, giving the team the proper focus to prepare for its game against the reigning Korean Basketball League (KBL) champion, who also won the EASL Champions Week last March.

The team also announced Saturday that coach Chot Reyes is back at TNT's helm, with Lastimosa signing his extension as team manager.

The telecommunication franchise is currently tied with Taipei Fubon Braves for third to fourth place in their group with similar 1-4 records.

Anyang Red Boosters meanwhile, is just a notch above them at second place with an even 2-2 record.

Group top seed Chiba Jets of the Japan B. League has a perfect 6-0 slate and is already assured of the first semis ticket in the group.

The Tropang Giga are in a must-win situation against the Red Boosters as a loss meant outright elimination for the team.

A victory though, doesn’t guarantee them an automatic semis berth either as they’re also hoping for Anyang to lose its last group stage outing against the Fubon Braves to forge a three-way tie at second place.

In such a scenario, the tiebreaker rule will be applied.

“We’re preparing for all scenarios and making sure we respect the talent that Anyang brings to the court,” said Lastimosa. “We expect them (Red Boosters) to come out aggressive as they also have a lot at stake in this match.”

Anyang, which featured injured Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Rhenz Abando, defeated TNT, 105-97, in their first encounter in Korea last Dec. 6.

This also marks the short homecoming of Abando. However, he is not expected to suit up for Anyang due to an injury from a bad encounter with Goyang Sono’s Chinanu Onuaku.