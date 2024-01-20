Ari Geli. Handout photo.

MANILA – Ari Geli will get a chance to dazzle in front of her Filipino fans.

The flamboyant Geli will don the Uratex Tibay colors for Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2 this February 3 and 4 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

“I’m very happy for the opportunity,” said the 21-year-old Spanish guard in excitement.

It’s a dream fulfilled for Geli, who was vocal about her desire to return to the country after her scintillating debut in this tourney.

“I love Manila and I love Pilipinas. I love the way you live basketball,” she said.

Geli helped Zoos Tokyo reach the quarterfinals last year, but with the fans on her side, pressure is mounting for her to lead Uratex Tibay deeper in the knockout rounds together with locals Ford Grajales, April Siat, and Cecilia Junsay.





But no question that playing in front of an enthusiastic audience is already a victory in Geli’s vocabulary.



“I feel like I’m home,” she stated.