Coach Dale "Dale" Vitug. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang coach Dale "Dale" Vitug will leave Myanmar squad Falcon, the squad announced Friday evening.

Falcon finished 5th to 6th place in the M4 World Championships. With Dale's presence, Falcon became a solid presence in the world stage after the squad beat Blacklist International twice in the group stages.

"You are such an amazing person Dale. We learned so many things from you. Every moment we spent together with you was fun. Among them, our M4 Journey with you will be in our core memory forever," the squad said.

Dale, Smart Omega's former ML:BB coach, steered Falcon to the M4 qualification, making them the country's first representatives to the M-series since the M2 world championships in Singapore.

Meanwhile, MPL Cambodia championship coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon will move to Cambodian squad Pro Esports, amid the continuing influx of Pinoy talent to the country.

This comes just days after the announcement of the ex-Nexplay EVOS coach's departure from Burn x Flash, which Zico and Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara steered towards a local championship there.

As the pro league champions, they also secured a slot to the M4 World Championships. However, they fell in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of North America's The Valley.

Days after, the team announced Zico and Hesa's departure. On the other hand, Hesa hinted at resting from professional play.

Zico's transfer to another Cambodia comes amid signings of Pinoys to different teams over the local league's off-season.

Former Nexplay EVOS standouts Rainiel "URESHIII" Logronio and Kenneth "CADENZA" Castro were announced as players of Team Max. Ralph “Flick” Hamoy, who represented Onic PH in the SEA Games qualifiers in 2022, will also join the squad.

Ex-Onic PH standout Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales, meanwhile, moved to Cambodian powerhouse Impunity KH, after being released by Malaysia's Team SMG.