Brownlee, Sotto in Gilas 24-man pool for FIBA qualifiers

Justin Brownlee and Kai Sotto. File photos

MANILA -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on Friday unveiled the national basketball team's 24-man pool for the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Included in the list of players for the qualifiers in February are recently naturalized Filipino citizen Justin Brownlee, Adelaide 36er's Kai Sotto and San Miguel Beer superstar Junemar Fajardo.

Also in the list are reigning PBA Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson, San Miguel's CJ Perez, TNT's Roger Pogoy and Calvin Oftana, Ginebra's Jamie Alonzo and Japeth Aguilar, Meralco's Raymond Almazan and Chris Newsome, and NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino.

Overseas players Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Jordan Heading, Ray Parks

Francis Lopez, Carl Tamayo, Dwight Ramos are also in the roster, along with collegiate players Jerom Lastimosa, Schonny Wilson, Kevin Quiambao, Mason Amos and naturalized player Anj Kouame.

The final window of the FIBA qualifiers will take place at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Gilas will square off against Lebanon on Feb. 24, and Jordan on Feb. 27.

The Philippines currently holds a 5-3 win-loss slate in Pool E after beating Jordan and Saudi Arabia on the road in the fifth window.

Related video: