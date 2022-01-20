Basketball star Thirdy Ravena landed on the cover of a Japanese magazine which is scheduled for publishing next month.

Ravena, who stars for the San-En NeoPhoenix in the Japan B.League, made it as the main feature of Dabudori, a Japanese basketball magazine.

The cover showed in an aggressive dunking pose while wearing a Philippine flag as his cape.

The feature described Ravena's venture into Japanese basketball, which spurred the influx of young Filipino cage stars to the B.League.

"Last season, young Philippine star player Thirdy Ravena joined B.LEAGUE, which had a big impact not only on Japanese basketball but also on Asian basketball. Partly because of that, many Filipino star players have joined B.LEAGUE from this season," read the magazine description.

The article was written by Reo Onishi, who translates various NBA-related books.

The issue will be released on February 16.

Aside from Ravena, other Filipino players who ventured into the B.League include his brother Kiefer (Shiga Lakestars), Ray Parks (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Dwight Ramos (Toyama Grouses) and Kobe Paras (Niigata Albirex BB).

