MANILA -- National esports team Sibol has revealed the invited teams for Phase 2 of its Crossfire selection for the Southeast Asian Games to be held in May.

Execration and Pacific Macta Infirma both made the cut, Sibol announced Wednesday afternoon.

Execration will be fielding in Aries Lloyd "ARSVV" Alde, Guillermo "CHA" Garica, Justine "Jamero" Jamero, Justine Reige "Justine" Perez, and Zarren Donn "Zarren" Perez.

Pacific Macta, meanwhile, will field in Dennis "PM_ZDD" Ramos Jr., Aldrin Paul "PM_Aldrin" Borabon, John Kenneth "PM_zYK" Alde, Matthew "PM_EL1" Arnaez, and Christian "PM_Revenge" Amorea.

CrossFire is one of 9 titles to be played in the SEA Games in Vietnam, to be held in May.

The first-person shooter game, touted as the world's most-played video game by player count, is a popular title in Asia, particularly in China and South Korea, where the game was first released.

The Filipino contingents for esports will field in players for three titles -- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Crossfire, and League of Legends: Wild Rift (men's and women's division).