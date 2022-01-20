Gary Russell Jr. (left) from a previous fight. Photo from PBC's Facebook page.



WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. bared he has a "slight" injury heading to his title defense against the heavy-handed Filipino Mark Magsayo this weekend.

Russell, who will be making his sixth title defense since winning the crown in 2015, will be squaring off against Magsayo at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.

“I never go into any of my fights 100 percent to be honest with you,” Russell said in an interview on DAZN.

“I do have a little slight injury but I prefer not to elaborate on it until after the fight. We’re going to get through this fight, we’re still going to make things shake and then we’ll go ahead and put it out there after it’s all said and done.”

The crafty boxer from Washington DC is seen as a 4-1 favorite to win over Magsayo, but is having some issues outside the ring.

Russell admitted he has virtually self-trained himself after his father Russell Sr. had his leg amputated due to complications brought about by diabetes.

Still, he believes, his superb boxing skills and ring generalship is more than enough to handle Magsayo's fire power.

“Intellect over athleticism,” he said.