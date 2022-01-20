Creamline still features the core of the team that reached the 2021 PVL Open Conference Finals. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- There are "no immediate plans" to add another player to the Creamline roster, even as most other teams have signed free agents in the lead-up to the new season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

This, according to Creamline team manager Alan Acero who also confirmed on Thursday that veteran opposite spiker Michele Gumabao will not be playing for the Cool Smashers in the upcoming season.

Asked if the team intends to beef up the roster to compensate for the loss of Gumabao, Acero said: "No immediate plans."

"We retained last year's team," he added.

The Cool Smashers finished in second place in the 2021 PVL Open Conference, losing to Jaja Santiago and the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in a thrilling finals series that went the distance.

The team has been inactive since then, opting not to compete in the AVC Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship or the PNVF Champions League. So far, they have not signed any free agent, despite the disbandment of the Perlas Spikers and the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors that has left plenty of players without a team.

But Acero assured that they are willing to make moves, saying: "If there's a good player who can improve the roster, why not?"

Creamline will still have a bulk of their core, including team captain Alyssa Valdez who recently confirmed that she will play in the upcoming PVL season despite her participation in the 10th season of reality show "Pinoy Big Brother."

Speaking on "The Game," Valdez said that amid the flurry of player movement, Creamline will bank on its chemistry and familiarity with each other.

"Isa lang sa masasabi ko sa mga movement ng mga players sa PVL, it's really interesting, and nakaka-excite talagang pumasok sa bagong conference ng PVL dahil nga sa mga movements na ginagawa ng mga teams, ng mga players," said Valdez.

"For Creamline naman, I think one of the strength also na babaunin papasok ng PVL is that 'yung pagka-intact namin as a team. So walang masyadong changes naman na mangyayari sa team namin. Hopefully maging advantage din namin 'yun sa pagpasok namin sa first conference," she added.

"I'm very excited and really looking forward sa bagong conference, sa darating na conference ng PVL."

The PVL is planning to start its Open Conference on February 16.