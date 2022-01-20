PBA to tweak schedule as EASL tips off on Oct. 12

Roger Pogoy (16) in action for TNT in the 2019 Terrific 12. Photo courtesy of EASL.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA is set to adjust the schedule of its 47th season for teams that will compete in the East Asia Super League (EASL).

Commissioner Willie Marcial has confirmed that they have already agreed, within the PBA Board, to tweak the playing dates of the two teams that will represent the league in the EASL once the regional meet kicks off in October.

Matt Beyer, the chief executive and founder of the EASL, has already provided Marcial with the calendar for the five-month-long meet that will follow a home-and-away format.

"Nagbigay na sila ng schedule. October 12 away, October 19, home. Ang alam ko kalaban natin Japan, or Korea," Marcial said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

EASL games will then be played again in November. Each of the eight participating teams will play three games at home, and three games on the road.

According to Marcial, he has already instructed deputy commissioner Eric Castro to adjust the schedule of the teams that will be sent to the EASL.

"Kung tatama doon at kung sinong mga teams ang pupunta, ia-adjust natin ang schedule para doon sa mga teams na pupunta," he said. "Hindi muna natin papalaruin ng isang linggo, pagbalik. So 'yun ang mga pinag-usapan namin."

"Green and go ang EASL. Excited na nga kami na maglaro na rin sa East Asia," Marcial added.

The PBA made similar allowances for San Miguel, TNT, and Blackwater when they competed in the EASL's Terrific 12 competition in 2019.