San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (7) takes warmups with assistant coach Becky Hammon, prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. File photo. Wendell Cruz, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

The Denver Nuggets acquired guard Bryn Forbes in a three-team trade with the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

The Celtics received injured players Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier from the Nuggets. The Spurs acquired forward Juancho Hernangomez and cash considerations from Boston and a protected 2028 second-round pick and cash considerations from Denver.

Forbes, 28, earned a championship ring last season with the Milwaukee Bucks before returning this season to the Spurs, the club for which he played his first four NBA campaigns. He is averaging 9.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and one assist per game in 40 outings (one start) in 2021-22.

The two players headed to Boston might never appear in a Celtics uniform. Bol had foot surgery on Tuesday, the Nuggets announced, knocking him out for three months before he becomes a restricted free agent in the offseason.

Dozier, a pending unrestricted free agent, underwent season-ending surgery last month to repair a torn left anterior cruciate ligament.

Dozier, 25, was putting up 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Nuggets this season, while Bol, 22, was at 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds.

A prior proposed trade that would have sent Bol to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick was canceled last week when Bol failed his physical.

Hernangomez, 26, has contributed 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in 18 contests off the Boston bench this season.

In a six-year career that included stints with Denver and the Minnesota Timberwolves, he has averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 275 games (57 starts).