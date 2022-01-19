Heat guard Tyler Herro drives to the basket in their game against Portland on January 5, 2022. Troy Wayrynen, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro entered the NBA's health and safety protocol and will miss Wednesday night's game against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Herro, who turns 22 on Thursday, is averaging 20.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 38 games (10 starts) this season. He is shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point distance.

A first-round pick (13th overall) in 2019, Herro owns career averages of 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 147 games (33 starts).

The Heat, who entered Wednesday with an Eastern Conference-leading 28 wins, will also be without guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and forwards KZ Okpala (wrist) and Markieff Morris (reconditioning).