NBA: Caleb Martin leads Heat past Trail Blazers

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) puts up a shot over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at FTX Arena. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

With Jimmy Butler ejected, reserve Caleb Martin scored 26 points to lead the host Miami Heat to a 104-92 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Miami, which has the best home record in the Eastern Conference (15-5). Miami has won nine of its past 10 home games.

Portland, which is 4-15 on the road, was led by Anfernee Simons (a game-high 27 points but just seven in the second half) and CJ McCollum (24 points but just four in the second half).

Jusuf Nurkic added 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for Portland.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Butler, who leads Miami in scoring, was tossed with 2:28 left in the second quarter.

On the play in question, Butler scored on a drive to the hoop and drew a foul. Apparently believing he had deserved previous calls, Butler then screamed at the officials and was given a technical. Butler then turned his back on the referees and kept yelling, which is when he was given his second technical.

It was the second career ejection for Butler, who finished with four points and three assists.

Miami was already without two of its top four players as Tyler Herro entered COVID protocol, and Kyle Lowry missed his second straight game due to personal reasons.

Portland was without leading scorer Damian Lillard (abdominal) as well as starter Norman Powell (personal) and part-time starter Larry Nance Jr. (knee).

Even so, Portland, thanks to 13 points from McCollum, led 26-23 after the first quarter. The Blazers shot 50 percent from the floor and on three-pointers (6-for-12).

Miami took its first lead of the game at 27-26 on Max Strus' layup with 10:36 left in the second quarter. The Heat then stretched its run to 19-2 and took a 58-56 lead into halftime.

McCollum and Simons each had 20 first-half points as both teams shot 50 percent from the floor for the opening 24 minutes.

Martin had 15 points in the third quarter, but Portland took a narrow 80-78 lead into the fourth. It was the highest-scoring quarter of Martin's career.

Adebayo then scored eight straight Heat points in the fourth quarter as Miami pulled away.

For the game, the biggest statistical difference was points in the paint, which went in favor of Miami, 38-28.