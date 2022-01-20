MMA: Stephen Loman wants Kwon Won Il next



Stephen Loman delivered a resounding victory in his promotional debut as he scored the first-round technical knockout win over Russian contender Yusup Saadulaev, battering him with his heavy hands at ONE: Winter Warriors II last December.

With the victory, Loman immediately propelled himself to the ONE Athlete Rankings, taking over Saadulaev's position as he's now the No. 3 contender in the bantamweight class.

Although the ascent came as expected, it still surprised Loman that he got this high in an instant.

"It was my debut fight and it is a great feeling to be at the top five after defeating a ranked opponent. I was positive that I will be climbing up the rankings, but surprisingly, they put me in the third spot. I'm so thankful," he said.

But the quick work Loman had against Saadulaev only made his fans crave for more.

Even the 30-year-old would admit that his full arsenal still wasn't in full view in that match. "I want to show the ever supportive fans my striking ability and my ground game as well next time I step in the cage," he said.

The next guy he is targeting is No. 2 "Pretty Boy" Kwon Won Il.

"I think Kwon Won will be a good match for me," he said.

For now, Loman's focus is on himself as he seeks to continue his rise and sustain his 9-fight win streak.

"Expect from me that I will give my everything to stay on the ladder and climb my way up to fight for the title at the soonest," he said.

