Friends of Dennis Orcollo have launched an online petition to help the former world pool champion compete again in the United States.

Orcollo, the 2022 World 8-Ball Champion, was deported from the US due to "overstaying." The US immigration has also barred him from flying to the American soil in the next 5 years.

"Dennis Orcollo needs your help! As you already know, he has been flying back and forth from the Philippines to the USA for many years to compete in pool tournaments on our soil," said the petition filed on Change.org.

"With the help of some of his friends, we are working with Dennis to straighten out this situation and allow him to continue his career as a professional pool player. We will soon be making application for him to get a new visa and have his ban removed. Please show your support for Dennis by letting us know how much the sport of pool and its fans benefit by having Dennis able to compete here in the USA."

The petition was launched by Mike Howerton, the founder of AZBilliards.com.

Orcollo is a highly decorated cue artist with an Asian Games gold medal and five Southeast Asian Games golds under his name.

He is also a regular fixture in the US billiards scene, actively competing especially during the pandemic.

In 2021 alone, he has racked 9 titles including the Diamond Open One Pocket, The Texas Open One-Pocket Championship, Iron City Open 10-Ball, among others.