PBA: Roger Pogoy now engaged with longtime GF

TNT Tropang Giga star shooter Roger Pogoy has something to celebrate before joining Gilas Pilipinas training pool in Calamba.

The 6-foot-2 long-range sniper proposed to longtime girlfriend Love Portes recently.

"Thank you Lord! She said YES!" said Pogoy in his Instagram post.

He received a long list of congratulatory messages from fellow basketball players including Thirdy Ravena, Gabe Norwood, Kevin Alas, Marc Pingris and Mark Caguioa.

Pogoy is coming off an impressive performance in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, highlighted by a 45-point explosion in a victory over Alaska.

He was also shortlisted for the conference best player award.

Pogoy is expected to join the Gilas pool inside a bubble at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna on Friday together with teammate Troy Rosario and Raul Soyud.

