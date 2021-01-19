PBA: Prince Caperal on ‘most improved’ award — ‘Nagulat talaga ako’

Barangay Ginebra big man Prince Caperal acknowledged he was surprised upon hearing his name as the winner of the PBA's Most Improved Player Award.

Caperal, who was acquired by Ginebra as a free agent in 2018, vied for the award together with Justin Chua (Phoenix), Raul Soyud (NLEX), Reynel Hugnatan (Meralco), Javee Mocon (Rain Or Shine), and Jason Perkins (Phoenix).

"Nagulat lang talaga ako. Kaya pagka-(announce), sabi ko, 'Seryoso ba talaga?' " he said in an article posted on the PBA website.

"Pero lahat naman ng nominated para sa award ay deserving din talaga, kaya happy ako na ako ang napili."

The 6-foot-7 Caperal played a big part in Ginebra's title victory in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, filling the void left by Greg Slaughter.

He was an integral part of the franchise's first Philippine Cup title since 2007.

"Ginawa ko iyong trabaho ko. Kaya nag-ready ako nu'ng lockdown, nag-work out talaga ako," he said.

Winning the award certainly was a big achievement for the big man, but Caperal said his work does not stop there.

"Masaya ako na nakuha ko iyong award. Pero work pa rin talaga to push myself to do better," he said. "Marami pa ring things that I have to improve on."

