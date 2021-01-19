PBA: Playing for dad Norman key to Aaron Black emerging as best rookie

Meralco playmaker Aaron Black acknowledged there was pressure to live up to expectations playing for his father -- accomplished PBA player and head coach Norman Black.

The Bolts' second-round pick in the 2019 draft recently took the spotlight as the Most Outstanding Rookie of the 2020 Philippine Cup.

Black became the lowest draft pick to earn top award for rookies having been chosen No. 18 overall.

"It's definitely a great feeling. This will definitely push me to work even harder for the next conference. Looking forward to what we have in store for Meralco," Black said in an article posted on the PBA website.

Black tallied averages of 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.3 steals in 18 games at the PBA bubble.

His best performance in the conference was when he led the Bolts to a 78-71 victory over San Miguel Beer, scoring 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Black said he felt the need to prove himself, especially playing for his father-head coach.

"It was a big motivational factor for me," he said.

"Being drafted in the second round as well as playing for my dad, that's a big thing. You know, hearing all the whispers as I got drafted so I really made it a point six months before we got into the bubble, to do my best, work hard and be ready for the league."

