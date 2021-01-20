Orbon, Tsukii expected to join karate team in Istanbul camp

Junna Tsukii after winning gold in the 2019 SEA Games. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic hopefuls Joane Orbon and Junna Tsukii are not expected to join the national karate team in its training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Both karatekas are training abroad, with Orbon currently in San Francisco while Tsukii is in Japan.

According to Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim, it would be difficult for both Tsukii and Orbon to fly to the Philippines and join the national team's camp, given the travel restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For [Junna] to come here to the Philippines, she needs [to undergo a] 14-day quarantine," Lim explained during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"With Joane Orbon, nasa San Francisco naman siya, nasa Bay Area. Ganoon din, may 14-day quarantine din," he said. "Kung ma-lift 'yung 14-day quarantine, we will let her come here. But if not, baka ganoon din."

Lim assured that both karatekas are doing what they can to stay in shape and be ready for the Olympic qualifying tournaments that will take place in Paris in June.

Tsukii, a gold medalist in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, has been training with her father, Shin Tsukii, who formerly served as a national team coach in the Philippines.

Orbon, for her part, told Radyo Pilipinas in a previous interview that her condition is "okay," even though she has been unable to spar for several months now because of COVID-related restrictions.

"For myself, it's very easy to jumpstart my body, to go into Olympic elite mode. But I feel good. I've been moving, I've been training still," she said.

Lim expects both Orbon and Tsukii to join the national team when it holds a training camp in Istanbul, the home base of national team coach Okay Arpa.

"Magkita na lang kami sa aming training camp sa Istanbul," he said.

At the moment, the national karate team led by 2019 SEA Games gold medalist Jamie Lim is training at the Inspire facility in Calamba.

The plan is for them to take part in a competition in Portugal in February, after which they will head to Istanbul for a training camp until May.

The karatekas will return to the Philippines on May 15 before heading to Paris on June 1 for the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Lim said they are looking forward to a fruitful camp in Turkey.

"While they are in Istanbul, there are pocket championships [there]," he said. "We were also invited by the federation to join the training of their national team. Doon kami sa Olympic center nila, we were extended that courtesy."

"We are very fortunate kasi Turkey is one of the highest levels for karate in terms of sparring," he added.

