NBA: Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum out 4 weeks with fractured foot

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball past Toronto Raptors shooting guard Norman Powell (R) during the first half at Moda Center. Soobum Im, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Tuesday that guard CJ McCollum will miss at least four weeks after tests revealed a small hairline fracture in his left foot.

McCollum injured the foot during Saturday's 112-106 home win over the Atlanta Hawks.

"Further imaging reveals CJ McCollum with a small hairline fracture to the lateral cuneiform in his left foot and a mid-foot sprain," the team said in statement on social media. "McCollum will wear a walking boot and be re-evaluated in four weeks."

The injury was originally thought to be a sprain and occurred on a foot he has already broken twice during his career. The news comes days after center Jusuf Nurkic broke his right wrist, sidelining him indefinitely.

McCollum is averaging 26.7 points and had scored at least 20 in every game until sustaining the injury. He scored 16 points in 19 minutes before exiting versus the Hawks.

Without McCollum on Monday, Portland fell at home to the San Antonio Spurs, 125-104.

Rodney Hood started in place of McCollum against San Antonio and scored a season-best 21 points.

Portland (8-6) opens a two-game miniseries at home vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.