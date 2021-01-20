MMA: Adiwang will show more technical side against Japan's Namiki Kawahara

Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang in action. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- While he acknowledges that he is more known for his power game, Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang is ready to showcase his technical side when he returns to the ONE Circle on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Adiwang, a member of Team Lakay, will try to bounce back from his first loss in ONE Championship when he takes on Japan's Namiki Kawahara in a strawweight encounter in the undercard of ONE: Unbreakable.

It will be Adiwang's first bout since dropping a controversial split decision to Hiroba Minowa in November. The result snapped a seven-match winning streak and was Adiwang's first loss since 2014.

While the defeat stung, it was also a lesson for Adiwang.

"I went there [against Minowa] and inubos ko ang lakas ko sa first round, kasi I thought I can just go in, tatapusin ko kaagad," Adiwang admitted during a conference call with media this week.

"So biggest lesson ko 'yung kay Minowa. Doon ako parang nag-adjust sa laban na 'yun. Nabigyan ako ng idea na, okay, let's play [it] safe and [be] technical to get the win," he added.

It will be an adjustment from a fighter who admittedly relies a lot on his power and explosiveness. Adiwang knows he can "just go there and smash," and he showcased that kind of style during his run in the ONE Warrior series.

After the defeat to Minowa, however, Adiwang is ready to lean on the more underrated aspects of his skill set.

"I'll show a side that I can play with the technical side also," he said. "I know in the gym, mas maganda ang laro ko 'pag nasa technical side ako."

"But when it comes to the fight, sometimes my emotions overcome me, so more on power na lang, just go there and destroy," he admitted.

"[But] I want to show my technical side also."

Still, Adiwang's priority is to get the victory and start the year on the right track. If taking a more measured, technical approach is the way to get it done, then he will do it.

But if the opportunity presents itself, Adiwang said he will not hesitate to go for the "big finish."

"Kahit anong style ang ipapakita natin, we're just waiting for the big finish, to set up for the big finish," he said. "I'm always looking for that."

Related video: