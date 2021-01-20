FIBA sanctions South Korea for skipping Asia Cup qualifiers last November

South Korea did not compete in the November 2020 window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

FIBA, the governing body of basketball, announced late Tuesday that they are sanctioning the federations that did not participate in the November 2020 window of the Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

The federations are China, Chinese-Taipei, and South Korea.

South Korea belongs in Group A together with the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan. They won both of their games in the February 2020 window, but opted not to participate in the second qualifying window due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"FIBA launched at the time a disciplinary proceeding and referred the matter to its Disciplinary Panel," the world federation announced.

The sanctions for the three federations include a disciplinary fine of CHF 160,000, or over P8.6 million. Half of the sanction will be "deferred to each national federation fully complying with its participation obligation in the next FIBA official competition," FIBA said.

There will also be a two-point deduction for each team in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, with half of the sanction (one point) deferred to the other national federations who competed in the window.

South Korea currently has four points in Group A, but FIBA indicated on its website that their points will be impacted by the disciplinary hearing.

The Philippines leads the group with six points, having won all three games so far.

Because of their non-participation in the November 2020 window, South Korea will have a loaded schedule in the third and final window of the qualifiers, scheduled for February 17-22 in Clark, Pampanga.

They will play four games in four days, including two matches against the Philippines on February 18 and February 22.

Meanwhile, both China and Chinese-Taipei are in Group B. Chinese-Taipei has a 1-1 record, while China has yet to play a game in the qualifiers.