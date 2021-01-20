Boxing: More than a year out of action, champ Ancajas raring for ring return

Watch more in iWantTFC

Filipino world junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas has apparently found new motivation to train ahead of his mandatory title defense against Jonathan Rodriguez this coming April.

Ancajas recently became Facebook "friends" with his challenger and is up to date regarding the Mexican boxer's training.

"Mas ganado akong mag-ensayo ngayon lalo't friends kami sa Facebook. Nakikita ko ang post niya na laging nag-e-ensayo," the Panabo City native said.

The IBF junior bantam king said it was Rodriguez who sent a friend invite to him.

Like Ancajas, the Mexican slugger is keenly waiting for their fight to push through. Ancajas said Rodriguez also heard rumors of the proposed title unification between him and WBO champion Kazuto Ioka.

"Nalungkot nga siya nu'ng nabalitaan niya 'yung title unificaton kay Ioka. Matagal din daw siyang naghintay," said Ancajas. "Pero nu'ng narinig niya ang laban sa April, nabuhayan siya."

Sean Gibbons, MP Promotions president, said they are ironing out the final details of the bout, including its date and venue.

"It's been a struggle getting a date because of the coronavirus. So we're very happy to get the month, now we're getting the weekend of the fight," said Gibbons.

The target venues are either in Los Angeles or Connecticut.

When asked about the possible Ioka fight, Gibbons said there were a lot of factors to be considered first.

"There are still obstacles we have to get through about the promoter and getting someone to pay for it. Is the pay enough? If it is, there's no problem getting the fight done," he said.

"We're getting this fight out of the way first to get the bigger names in the division."

Ancajas said he was glad to be fighting at last. He has not fought since December 2019 when he stopped Miguel Gonzalez in 6 rounds.

He was supposed to take on Rodriguez in April last year, but the fight got scuttled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sana wala nang kumplikasyon, gustong gusto na naming maglaban," said Ancajas.