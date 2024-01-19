Home  >  Sports

PBA: San Miguel escapes Rain Or Shine, books semis ticket

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2024 06:47 PM | Updated as of Jan 19 2024 07:59 PM

SMB’s Chris Ross. PBA Images
MANILA — The San Miguel Beermen are heading into the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals.

This, after SMB escaped the Rain Or Shine ElastoPainters 127-122, during their quarterfinals bout on Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasay City.

Bennie Boatwright led SMB’s charge with 41 points, while Jericho Cruz had one of his better games this conference after putting up 20 makers. These helped the Beermen take advantage of their twice-to-beat incentive to book a semis ticket with just one win.

The Jorge Gallent-mentored squad will face the winner of the quarterfinals match-up between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and NorthPort Batang Pier later Friday. 

