SMB’s Jericho Cruz and Bennie Boatwright. PBA Images

MANILA (UPDATED) — The San Miguel Beermen are heading to the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals.

This, after SMB escaped the Rain Or Shine ElastoPainters 127-122, during their quarterfinals bout on Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasay City.

Bennie Boatwright led SMB’s charge with 41 points, while Jericho Cruz had one of his better games this conference after putting up 20 markers.

“We all know na ang defense ng ROS focus kay Bennie, kasi he’s been playing well since he got here,” said Cruz following the game wherein he also contributed a rebound and an assist.

“So our job was to make the right plays, pag libre tira,” he added.

Head coach Jorge Gallent also lauded Boatwright, saying that he is the perfect fit for SMB.

“He gives us space. The defense cannot collapse on him, and Bennie is a good passer so he could look for his open teammates. He is very good for us, and he is a good compliment to June Mar [Fajardo],” he explained, while also sharing how he is optimistic about the pairing of Fajardo and their reinforcement.

“June Mar is an inside presence, and Bennie is an outside presence, so we’re very happy that Bennie is here, that he can help June Mar do his stuff inside the paint.”

These helped the Beermen as well in their game earlier today, with SMB building a lead that grew to as much as 22, and also contributing to this was SMB’s 42-22 third-quarter run.

ROS made a late push in the final quarter that allowed them to get to as close as five, but that was the nearest that they could get as SMB took advantage of their twice-to-beat incentive to book a semis ticket with just one win.

Also standing out for them was Terrence Romeo who had 15, Chris Ross who finished with 14, Fajardo who tallied 11, and CJ Perez’s 10 points.

They will face the winner of the quarterfinals match-up between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and NorthPort Batang Pier later Friday.

Meanwhile, Tree Treadwell had a 22-point, 10-rebound, eight-assist game to spearhead Rain Or Shine’s charge.

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 127 – Boatwright 41, Cruz 20, Romeo 15, Ross 14, Fajardo 13, Perez 11, Lassiter 6, Trollano 4, Tautuaa 3,

RAIN OR SHINE 122 – Treadwell 22, Nambatac 16, Datu 14, Nocum 14, Mamuyac 13, Caracut 12, Santillan 11, Clarito 10, Belga 7, Norwood 3

QUARTERS: 36-32, 67-67, 109-89, 127-122