Ginebra cruises past NorthPort, sets up semis duel with SMB

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2024 10:45 PM

PBA Images.
Ginebra’s Jamie Malonzo. (C) PBA Images.

MANILA — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel successfully punched their ticket into the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup Semifinals.

Tim Cone and his troops took care of business against the NorthPort Batang Pier, 106-93, during their quarterfinals matchup on Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Leading the Kings’ attack were Tony Bishop who had a 31-point, 14-rebound game, and the high-flying Jamie Malonzo who had 21 markers.

Ginebra will be facing their sister team San Miguel Beermen in the semifinals who earlier eliminated the Rain Or Shine ElastoPainters in their own q’finals bout. 

