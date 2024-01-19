Rico Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Michael Reaves, Getty Images/AFP







In only his second start, Filipino-American PGA tour rookie Rico Hoey shot nine under par to finish tied for third place in the American Express tournament in La Quinta, California



Hoey, the first and only player of Filipino heritage to get a season tour card on the PGA, shot nine birdies amidst a bogey-free round.



Speaking exclusively to ABS-CBN News, Hoey shared how he enjoyed playing close to where he grew up.

“It was a great start. I'm just really happy to play well. This is my second start of the season. And for me, I grew up an hour away so it feels kind of like a home event. So it's just nice to be back having family and friends and looking forward to the next few days,” Hoey said.



Hoey, who stared for the Philippine team in reclaiming gold in the prestigious Putra Cup in 2013 as a teenager, grew up in Rancho Cucamonga in Southern California. He earned his PGA tour card by winning the Visit Knoxville Open and eventually topping the Korn Ferry Tour season as a statistical leader in many categories including total driving and total eagles.



The 28-year-old rookie admitted being star-struck at first seeing his idols warming up with him.

“You know, last week was kind of just a glimpse of seeing the big stars. But now, you know, warming up this week next to Justin Thomas.. and Scottie Scheffler, guys that I grew up watching and playing and it's just so cool. So yeah, it gives me a lot of confidence. We'll see how the whole season ends out but, you know, I looking forward," he said.



Hoey also took the chance to thank the many Filipinos who’ve been supporting him and congratulating him for making the PGA tour.

“I can't thank you guys enough. It's for me being born there and you know, even though I grew up in the States, by the end of day, I'm still Filipino and to represent the country, it just means the world, you know. I mean, it's kind of funny I was I was looking at the leaderboard and they have kind of like Dino facts and it said I was like the only active Filipino and I was like oh my God. So it truly is pretty special to me and I want to carry on the flag as long as I can. And I'm gonna represent the country as long as I can. It's a growing game and I just want to show the world that you know, we're up and ready,” he said.



As he hopes to make his first cut of his rookie season, Hoey is confident he can shoot as well he did on the first round.



“I just know that I can shoot that low a score and you know, I think I could do it again,” he said,

