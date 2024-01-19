Eumir Marcial flies to the United States to kick off his training for his Philippine bout and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photo from his Instagram account (@eumirmarcial)

MANILA – Eumir Marcial nearly gave up on his Olympic dream, but now he is kickstarting another campaign to replicate or even nab a better finish in the Games.

Marcial, an Olympic bronze medalist, flew to the US Friday to undergo intensive training for a professional boxing match in the Philippines in March which will serve as a build-up for his run in the Paris Games in France.

The bout will be held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila, and it will stand as a buildup fight leading up to the Olympic games.

"Today marks a first big step towards my preparations for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics," Marcial said. "I’m flying to the US to kickstart my intensive training for my first homecoming professional fight in the Philippines."

The 5-foot-11 Filipino boxer also bared a list of opponents he is set to fight in the Olympics in France.

"This campaign is one of the most challenging as I gear up in fighting some of my strongest opponents in the Paris Olympics—10 of the world’s outstanding boxers in my weight class have qualified," he wrote in his post.

The list included names he has already battled – Oleksandr Khyzkniak of Ukraine in the Tokyo Olympics semifinals and Toqtarbek Tanatqan of China in the gold medal bout in the 19th Asian Games.

He is also set to fight Arlen Lopez of Cuba (a two-time Olympic gold medalist), Callum Peters of Australia, and Abdelrahman Oraby of Egypt, awarded boxers in their respective territories.

With the help of the government and other supporting groups, Marcial claimed that the Philippines could win the gold this year.

"Together with the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, MP Promotions, Knuckleheads Boxing, and my Chooks-to-go family, I believe that it is possible for us to clinch the Olympic gold medal for the Philippines."

The boxer also encouraged his fans to support his fights and Olympic run this year: "Join me in my Paris 2024 journey as I work towards our goal. See you on March 16, 2024. Let’s gooo!!" he concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: