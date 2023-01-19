PBA Images

MANILA -- San Miguel Beer marched to the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 3rd Conference following back-to-back wins in Leg 2 on Thursday in Robinsons Antipolo.

New recruit Tonino Gonzaga led the Beermen to a dominant 22-16 win over Platinum Karaoke.

They then followed it up with a 21-18 nipping of Meralco to claim the top position in Pool A.

J&T Express and Barangay Ginebra did the same in their respective pools to claim their qualifying slots.

J&T eked out a 19-18 win over Cavitex behind the 12-point explosion of Joseph Sedurifa, then clobbered Terrafirma, 21-14, in Pool C.

The Gin Kings dropped TNT, 21-20, then grabbed the top position with a 21-18 shellacking of NorthPort.

Blackwater also advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Purefoods, 21-19, in in Pool B.

The Red President finished in a triple tie with the Titans and Pioneer Elastoseal at 1-1 but emerged on top after tiebreak with 40 points.

Also advancing as second seeds with 1-1 win-loss cards were Meralco in Pool A, Cavitex in Pool C, and TNT in Pool D.

The Bolts followed SMB to the next round after dispatching Platinum in a virtual battle for A-2, 19-14.

