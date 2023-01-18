Bleed Esports extended their winning streak Wednesday after they dispose of BOOM Esports' effort to secure a win in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Southeast Asia Tour.

The DPC newcomer regained their contention for the top spot of the leaderboards as they are now tied with Execration with a 3-1 win-loss record.

The defending DPC SEA champions seemingly had the best-of-3 series under their control as they easily take Game 1 against Bleed in 37 minutes.

Bleed, however, delivered a convincing Game 2 win, pinning BOOM to only 6 team kills in their whole 41-minute gameplay.

BOOM tried to take the reins back in their hands in Game 3, dominating Bleed in the early portion of the match and also winning almost all lanes.

Although, Bleed had other plans as they pull off several game-changing plays and eventually secured the matchup with a comeback win.

This is now BOOM's fourth straight bo3 loss. They are now at the bottom spot together with Fnatic with a 0-4 win-loss slate.

Bleed is set to face Geek Slate, another team at the top spot, while BOOM will face its fellow bottom ranking team Fnatic on Jan. 20.

Bleed Esports roster:

Souliya Khoomphetsavong - JaCkky

Teng Tjin Yao - Kordan

Natthaphon Ouanphakdee - Masaros

Prieme Ejay Maque - PlayHard- (Filipino)

Kim Doo-young - DuBu

BOOM Esports roster: