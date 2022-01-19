Weekend games between Shiga, San-En canceled over COVID

The rematch between brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena will have to wait. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

The weekend games between the Shiga Lakestars and the San-En NeoPhoenix that were set to be held at the Hamamatsu Arena have been canceled, the B.League announced.

This, after three players from the San-En NeoPhoenix organization returned positive results for COVID-19. Eleven other players were in close contact with them.

The NeoPhoenix thus could not meet the minimum requirement of players specified by the B.League, forcing the cancellation of the matches scheduled for January 22 and 23.

The team did not identify the COVID-positive players.

The weekend games would have marked the rematch between brothers Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, after their teams played against each other in the opening weekend of the B.League's 2021-22 season. Shiga won their first meeting, 93-83, before the NeoPhoenix rebounded with a 101-96 win in the second game.

This is the second set of games canceled for the Lakestars after their games against the Seahorses Mikawa earlier this month were also called off due to COVID-19 protocols. San-En previously had a game against the Shimane Susanoo Magic called off as well.