Undefeated prospect Mark Magsayo is getting the biggest break of his career this weekend when he faces WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr.

Fight analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino said Russell will be different from all the opponents Magsayo has faced before, which is why the Filipino will have to "bring it" to the ring.



"Mabigat na kampeon ang kakaharapin ni Mark Magsayo," said Tolentino.

"He is the longest reigning among the current crop of champions. Gary Russell Jr. brings in a whole lot of boxing skills. Itong si Russel Jr. parang maliit na Roy Jones kung lumaban e. Tunay na mabilis ang kanyang mga kamao at maganda ang kanyang overall ring generalship."

Russell, the reigning WBC champion since 2015, boasts of fast hands and superb footwork which has resulted to a 31-1 record.

Tolentino also said the American packs power in both hands.

"He has 18 KOs. Maaring hindi sing taas ng KO percentage ng kay Magsayo, but here's the deceptive part: out of the 18 KOs, 9 were delivered via a right hook. He's a southpaw fighter who knocks outs opponents with the right hook," he said.

But Magsayo has qualities that will come in handy once he squares off with Russell.

He has superb punching power that resulted to 16 knockouts out of his 23 victories. He also has a tremendous heart, one that helped him pull off a stunning knockout win against Julio Ceja in the WBC title eliminator.

"Ang greatest strength ay yung resiliency ni Mark Magsayo. An ordinary fighter would have given up nung siya ay binugbog sa bodega at na knockdown nung round number 5," said Tolentino.

"But Magsayo got up, did a Rocky Balboa thing, humabol, at nakita nga natin ang fire power yung right hand and sent Ceja to dreamland."

The two will square off at Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City.