PVL: Samonte, Guino-o join PLDT Home Fibr

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Perlas Spikers Jules Samonte and Heather Guino-o have signed with PLDT Home Fibr for the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

Guino-o, 24, has played for Perlas for the past two seasons after a collegiate career with Far Eastern University. Samonte, meanwhile, skipped her final playing year with Ateneo de Manila University to turn professional, and joined Perlas last year during the PNVF Champions League.

For the 23-year-old Samonte, she is simply grateful to have found a team in PLDT, after Perlas opted to take a leave of absence from the PVL.

"I'm really grateful kasi biglaan lang din na-disband 'yung Perlas," she said. "Akala ko, I was going to be with them for another year pa. It was unfortunate na na-disband 'yung Perlas but just grateful to have found a home in PLDT."

It will be a new environment for Samonte, who was guided by fellow Ateneans Jhoana Maraguinot and Mich Morente in Perlas. She will be the lone former Lady Eagle in the High Speed HItters' roster.

PLDT retained Rhea Dimaculangan, Chin Basas, Eli Soyud, and Nieza Viray from last season, while signing Kath Arado, Jessey De Leon, Mean Mendrez, Dell Palomata, Jovie Prado, Wendy Semana, Fiola Ceballos, and Lhara Clavano.

The team also hired George Pascua to be their new head coach.

"It's kind of exciting and nerve-wracking because lalabas na naman ako sa comfort zone ko and this time, wala na talaga akong ate na nakasama ko before," said Samonte, the UAAP Season 79 Rookie of the Year.

"Magiging teammate ko rin 'yung mga idol ko dati so 'yun 'yung exciting part. I know I'm going to learn a lot from my new teammates and the coaches," she added.

"First time ko magiging pro and get to play with all the teams in the PVL. This is also my first year outside of Ateneo kaya there's sort of pressure," she admitted. "But I just have to show what I have been working out for during the last two years."

The PVL is planning to open its 2022 season on February 16 in a bubble set-up.