Fil-foreign stars Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jason Brickman, and Jeremiah Gray are among the potential draftees. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the PBA's schedule.

The league has already suspended the Governors' Cup due to a spike in cases, with a board meeting set next week to determine the next steps that the PBA can take.

According to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, they are also likely to reschedule the 2022 Rookie Draft, which was set to take place in March upon the conclusion of the conference. With the Governors' Cup suspended indefinitely, however, the draft has also been shifted.

"Baka maisod namin," Marcial said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"Kasi sa pangyayari ngayon, kung magsisimula tayo last week o first week February, aabutin tayo ng April, mga second week ng April," he explained.

"So ia-adjust natin, baka last week ng April or first week ng May ang drafting natin. So ia-adjust natin kung papaano," he added.

The PBA last held a draft in March 2021, with Joshua Munzon (TerraFirma), Jamie Malonzo (NorthPort), Calvin Oftana (NLEX), Mikey Williams (TNT) and Santi Santillan (Rain or Shine) emerging as the first five picks.

Among the players who are expected to join the Rookie Draft this year are Fil-foreign stars Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jason Brickman, and Jeremiah Gray. All three had initially joined the draft last year as well but were ultimately ruled ineligible as they lacked certain documents.

The PBA has since relaxed its rules on Fil-foreign players, however, paving the way for the trio to jump into the league.

But Marcial said they have yet to open applications.

"Hindi pa rin kami tumatanggap ng application. Pero may mga nagsasabi sa akin, mga managers at players sa collegiate, kung papaano," he said.

Interested parties will be informed once the league opens the draft process, the commissioner assured, but for now they are all waiting for the decision that will be made by the PBA Board with regards to the Governors' Cup.

"Ibang klase kasi itong panahon na ito," Marcial noted. "Kaya adjust kami lahat."

