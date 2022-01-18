Indiana center Myles Turner shoots against Charlotte center Mason Plumlee in their game on December 29, 2021. Trevor Ruszkowski, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has a stress reaction in his left foot and will miss at least 2 weeks.

Turner missed Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team said Tuesday that Turner was examined by multiple specialists and will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.

The two-time blocks champion leads the NBA in that category again this season at 2.8 per game. He finished the 2020-21 season with 3.4 per game. Turner also averages 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in 42 starts this season.

Turner, 25, has been the subject of trade talks and has drawn interest from several teams, per reports. He will be sidelined beyond the February 10 trade deadline.

Turner is in his 7th season, all with the Pacers. He averages 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in 431 career games (398 starts).