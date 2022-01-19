Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) moves to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

A torn elbow ligament could sideline Clippers forward Paul George into February.

ESPN reported George's torn right ulnar collateral ligament remains a concern and Los Angeles will keep him idle "a few more weeks" alongside Kawhi Leonard, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL and hasn't played this season.

Sidelined since Dec. 22, George was expected to be evaluated after three weeks for a potential return, the team said last month.

But the Clippers reportedly want George's elbow to be closer to fully healed when he gets back on the court.

Head coach Ty Lue said Monday there were no updates "we're able to discuss right now" on George's timetable.

George has averaged 24.7 points with 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season, his third as a member of the Clippers.

The elbow injury first surfaced after a 102-90 victory at Portland on Dec. 6, and George was diagnosed with a contusion.

He missed five consecutive games, then returned and scored 25 points in 31 minutes of a 116-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.