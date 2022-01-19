Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) watches from the team bench during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Anthony Davis received medical clearance to join the Los Angeles Lakers in practice sessions without limitations, which signals the imminent return of the All-star big man.

Davis sprained the MCL in his left knee on Dec. 17 and the Lakers announced he would miss at least four weeks.

Head coach Frank Vogel declined to confirm a timeline for Davis to play for the Lakers but the Los Angeles Times reported the target was to get him back in the lineup during the upcoming six-game road trip.

Vogel said there's still "a reconditioning and ramp-up of work involved" before Davis can play in games. Vogel continues to say "bone bruises are tricky" and hasn't offered further details on the team's plan.

The Lakers entered Tuesday with a 6-8 record without Davis. In 27 games this season, he averaged 23.3 points and 9.8 rebounds.

The Lakers host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.