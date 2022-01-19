MMA: Loman takes No. 3 spot in bantamweight rankings

Filipino MMA fighter Stephen "The Sniper" Loman took the number three spot in the updated athlete rankings of his division after his emphatic knockout win over Yusup "Maestro" Saadulaev in ONE: Winter Warriors II last December.

Loman trails top contender John "Hands of Stone" Lineker and #2-ranked "Pretty Boy" Kwon Won Il (who defeated former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon ) and took his spot in the rankings.

Belingon fell to #5 while Fabricio "Wonder Boy" Andrade remains at #4.

It's no surprise to see Loman's name among the top fighters in the division, even if he's had only one fight inside the Circle.

Before signing with ONE, Loman was regarded as the best Filipino talent outside the promotion after winning a bantamweight championship in the Middle East and defending it five times.

He came into ONE with an eight-bout winning streak that stretches over five years. Some of the fighters he defeated during that run were ONE mainstays Mark "Tyson" Abelardo and Gurdarshan "Saint Lion" Mangat.

But it's a bittersweet update for Team Lakay as Danny "The King" Kingad also fell to #4 in the flyweight rankings.

The fighter from Sadanga, Mountain Province dropped a lopsided decision to Kairat "The Kazakh" Akhmetov, who became the #3-ranked combatant in the division.

Both fighters are behind #2-ranked Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu, who will take on Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes for the ONE Flyweight World Championship at ONE X. Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson retained the top spot. In the tenth-anniversary spectacle's main event, he will clash with ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon.

Also cracking the rankings in the lightweight division is the Dagestani newcomer in Saygid Izagakhmaev, who forced former world title challenger James Nakashima to submission at ONE: Heavy Hitters last January 17.