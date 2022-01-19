Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado was hardly surprised with the performance Senzo Ikeda had at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

With the Filipino forced to pull out due to health and safety protocols, Ikeda had to make a quick pivot and face Elipitua Siregar in the first fight night of 2022.

As expected, the Pancrase champion showed his might against his Indonesian opponent, displaying his educated hands and connecting with devastating body shots to earn a third-round knockout win.

It is this game plan that Miado's camp anticipated from Ikeda before changes were made in the card.

"I know and I expected those from him. I can say that I'm amazed with how both athletes performed in that match, but I'm certainly impressed with Ikeda. You can see how determined he was to get the win and he really showed his best to win that fight," he said.

Not only did Ikeda earn that scintillating victory, his performance was also such a standout that he was one of three recipients of the $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. The other two awardees were Saygid Izagakhmaev and Ekaterina “Barbie” Vandaryeva.

Miado agreed that Ikeda deserved the reward with the kind of performance that he delivered.

"He really worked hard for it. You can see his dedication and his fighter spirit in all those three rounds. He never gave up and he really wanted that finish, and he got it," he said.