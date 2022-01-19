Boxing: Eumir Marcial now in US for training camp

Filipino boxer Eumir Felix Marcial with MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons. Handout photo.

Filipino boxer Eumir Felix Marcial has arrived in the United States, where he will prepare for his second match as a professional.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist arrived in the US on Monday night (Tuesday morning in Manila) to open his training camp for a bout in early April.

Marcial had attended to business and personal matters -- including his long-awaited wedding to his wife, Princess -- before shifting his attention to his boxing career.

"Finally, I can now fully focus on my training," said Marcial.

"I was told to prepare for a scheduled outing,” he said. "I need to be in excellent shape because I want to get back in the ring soon and also make myself available for the national team by May."

While his current focus is on his upcoming professional bout, Marcial is also eyeing a possible stint in the 31st Southeast Asian Games set for May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Marcial has won gold medals in the last three editions of the biennial meet.

From LA, the 26-year-old Marcial will move to Las Vegas to be with famed conditioning coach Angel Memo Heredia by mid-February.

"I thank Sir Sean (Gibbons, MP Promotions president) and Senator Manny (Pacquiao) for making sure I get the best possible team here in the US. I know a lot of great things that Coach Memo has done that's why it excites me a lot that I will also be under Memo's program," said Marcial.

Marcial signed a multi-year contract with Pacquiao's MP Promotions in July 2020 then made his pro debut in December of the same year, beating American Andrew Whitfield in a four-round battle in Los Angeles.

