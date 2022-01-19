Boxing: Donaire-Inoue 2 now under negotiation

Looks like fans will be able to see Nonito Donaire vs Naoya Inoue II very soon.

Donaire's promoter and Probellum CEO Richard Schaefer said talks are on for a possible sequel of the 2019 fight of the year this coming April. The fight might take place in Japan based on his discussions with Inoue promoter Akihiko Honda of Teiken Promotions.

“This is definitely a fight we would love to do and Nonito would love to have it as well. We don’t have a problem going to Japan. Donaire has the balls to go into the lion's den again. This is one of the biggest fights you can make in the sport,” said Schaefer in Boxing Scene.

“I can’t speak on behalf of Inoue, but I know that’s the fight he wants as well. I’ve always believed that when there is a big fight to be made, you make it -- and this is a big fight. I am going to exhaust every resource and will not leave any stone unturned to pull off this fight. This is what Nonito and the fight fans want. We as a sport need to deliver it. I believe we’ll get it done.”

Inoue and Donaire first met on Nov. 7, 2019 at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan as part of the World Boxing Super Series finals, where the Japanese gutted out a difficult decision against a very game Donaire.

Donaire was knocked down, and Inoue was forced to fight through a broken right eye socket in the brutal battle.

“Both guys have only gotten bigger since that fight, and probably even better, which is interesting to say especially in regard to Nonito,” said Schaefer.

Donaire now holds the WBC bantamweight title following a knockout of Frenchman Nordine Oubaali. He defended it by knocking out fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo last Dec. 11.

Inoue, meanwhile, scored three stoppage wins since beating Donaire. He is the reigning WBA and IBF bantamweight champion.