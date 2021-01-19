Postponement of AIMAG may be 'advantageous' to Team PH, says chef de mission

The Philippine delegation in the 2017 AIMAG in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. File photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim is looking on the bright side after the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) was postponed to 2022 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The AIMAG was set for May 21 to 30 in Thailand, but the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) opted to reschedule it for March 10 to 20 next year instead.

"I think it was the best decision for the OCA to postpone it, and then move it to a later date when vaccines are already available for everybody," said Lim, who was appointed as chef de mission to the AIMAG by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

The development is also good for Filipino athletes, said Lim, as they can now focus on their various qualifying tournaments for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Filipino karatekas and boxers have a final qualification tournament scheduled for June in Paris, while taekwondo jins also have their own qualifiers.

"Mas makakapag-concentrate na kami doon (sa Olympic qualifying)," said Lim, who was a guest on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum, Tuesday morning.

"And then, after that, we proceed with the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games, and then the AIMAG. The SEA Games is in November, and then ang AIMAG is in March. It's a good preparation for everybody for the AIMAG, kasi they have to join the games for the SEA Games first," he pointed out.

"So okay naman, I think it will be advantageous for us."

The Philippines won a total of 30 medals in the 2017 AIMAG held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, with ju-jitsu athletes Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez delivering two golds.

While the competition isn't for another year, Lim said the goal is for Team Philippines to bring home even more medals in 2022.

"But again, we have to assess also all the sports that we'll be participating in the coming AIMAG," he added. "We have a long time to prepare."

"We have to sit down with all the NSAs that will be participating in the AIMAG, and what are the chances, so we can make an assessment."

At the moment, Filipino athletes -- particularly the karatekas, the taekwondo jins, and the boxers -- are fully focused on their Olympic qualifying tournaments. Members of the three national teams are currently training in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna ahead of their competitions.

