PBA: Tenorio defends Pringle winning top player award — ‘He’s our import’

LA Tenorio said Barangay Ginebra teammate Stanley Pringle deserved winning the 2020 Philippine Cup award as top player, citing Pringle's role in the team copping the championship.

"He's our import," Tenorio said in an article posted on the PBA website.

Tenorio said Pringle kept Ginebra afloat when he and Japeth Aguilar were struggling to get into playing form in the elimination round.



"Basically, Stan brought us in a good position in the playoffs when Japeth and I were not ready yet, not in good shape yet. He basically carried the team," Tenorio said.

Thanks to Pringle, Ginebra finished as the top seed heading into the quarterfinals despite health issues hounding the team.

Pringle, averaged 18.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in the bubble conference, narrowly beat Phoenix shooter Matthew Wright for the conference best player.

The factor that tilted the award in Pringle’s favor was the PBA vote.

Pringle received 300 points in the category giving him 1,640 points against the 1,578 for Wright, who tallied zero PBA votes.

"Sobrang laking bagay na si Stanley was healthy all the time," Tenorio said.

By the time Ginebra reached the finals, Tenorio and Aguilar regained their form to help Pringle in Ginebra's finals win over TNT.

Tenorio was named Finals MVP, but he gave props to Pringle.

"He's our Justine Brownlee in the All-Filipino," Tenorio said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES