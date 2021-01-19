MPBL plans to hold remaining Lakan Cup games in Subic

The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is awaiting the approval of the Inter Agency Task Force (ITAF) on COVID-19 so it can finally hold the remaining games of the Lakan Cup.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said he hoped to stage the Lakan Cup semifinals in late February at Subic.

"Nag-follow up kami ng request, diretso na kay (Health Sec. Francisco) Duque. Hopefully ma-approve na and ang target namin 3rd or 4th week ng February, sa SBMA (Freeport Zone)," Duremdes said.

Davao Occidental Tigers, Basilan Steel, Makati Super Crunch and defending champion San Juan Knights are the remaining teams in the Lakan Cup competing in the South Division and North Division.

Duremdes said Subic has all the facilities the league needs to hold a bubble, which favors their personnel and the teams.

"May mga hospitals na sa loob, may mga gym facility na sila, may hotels. Isa rin sila sa pinakastrict na freeport zone na nageenforce ng health protocols," he said.

"So safe ang mga personnel natin at players kapag doon ganapin ang bubble."

The MPBL was forced to halt the Lakan Cup games in March last year due to the pandemic.

Davao and Basilan are tied 1-all in the South Division finals, the same score as the Makati-San Juan series in the North. Whoever wins their respective semis series will battle in the National Finals.

"Actually lahat tayo, excited nang bumalik sa laro natin dahil matagal na rin. This March, 1 year na tayong stop dahil sa pandemic," said Duremdes.

"Nandoon na tayo sa stage na magcha-champion na sila. I know ready ang mga teams dahil constant naman ang communication namin with the team owners."

