MMA: Adiwang still 'obsessed' with Hiroshi Minowa rematch

Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang in action. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Even as he gears up for Japan's Namiki Kawahara, rising star Lito Adiwang is still keeping his previous match in mind.

Adiwang was riding a seven-match winning streak when he faced off against Japan's Hiroba Minowa in November. But then he lost a controversial split decision, although replays showed after the bout that Minowa may have tapped early but was not seen by the referee.

"Talagang sobrang gigil, and obsessed (ako) with a rematch with Minowa kasi alam kong ang dami kong gustong gawin on that fight tapos 'di ko nagawa," Adiwang admitted during a conference call on Monday.

"Until now, 'di ko mapanood 'yung full video ng laban namin kasi parang it hurts. Ang dami kong gustong gawin and then 'yun, hindi ko nagawa due to my own mistakes," he added.

"I'm looking forward for that rematch."

Adiwang knows he first has to take care of business against Kawahara, who will be making his ONE Championship debut against the Team Lakay star at ONE: Unbreakable on January 22 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Japanese strawweight carries a 7-3-2 record into the bout, and Adiwang is bracing for a tough encounter.

"Noong nabalitaan ko na Japanese 'yung ipapalit nila, parang na-excite ako, may kaunting excitement na, okay magandang laban," said Adiwang, who was initially supposed to fight Hexigetu before getting a replacement foe.

"Alam naman natin ang toughness and mindset ng mga athletes from Japan, hindi sila naggi-give up. So magiging magandang laban 'to," he predicted.

But Adiwang also admits that he would be even more motivated had he gotten his wish of a Minowa rematch. He had asked for one after the fight, but recalled that the Japanese fighter was reluctant to grant one.

He is not giving up on his quest to face Minowa again, however.

"I want to erase something from the past, yung loss natin na yun, medyo hindi ko natanggap noong una," said Adwang.

"Pero sa laban na 'to, I'm still excited, lalo na Japanese ang kalaban natin," he assured. "He's a good striker, a well-rounded opponent. I need to go there and prove a point, na kaya natin makipag-sabayan sa level nila."

"Darating at darating din 'yung kay Minowa," he predicted.

