Antwerp to host FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2022

The seventh edition of the FIBA 3x3 World Cup will take place in Antwerp, Belgium in June 2022, FIBA has announced.

The city was originally supposed to host the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2020 before the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2022 will be held on the week of June 20, with the Belgian Basketball Federation hosting the event while Sportizon/Golazo will be in charge of organizing. It will take place on Groenplaats, one of the most iconic squares in the historic district of Antwerp.

"FIBA is delighted to bring the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2022 to Belgium," FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis said. "The historic district of Antwerp promises to be one of the most spectacular urban backdrops in 3x3 history."

"We're excited to be in such a young and dynamic city and region, for what will be the first World Cup after 3x3's Olympic debut in Tokyo later this year," he added.

Twenty men's teams and 20 women's teams (including the Belgian hosts) will compete in Antwerp.

China's women and USA's men have won the latest edition of the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Amsterdam, Netherlands on June 18-23, 2019.

"The FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Cup will allow Flanders to get to know a young and dynamic Olympic discipline," said Flemish Minister for Sport Ben Weyts.

"This hip and urban form of sport and exercise will stimulate and inspire young people even more. I strongly believe that the World Cup will offer an added value for the further development of basketball in Flanders," he added.

Related video: