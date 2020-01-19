PBA: 12 teams to see action in D-League Aspirants' Cup

The PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup opens on February 13. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Twelve teams will wage war in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, which starts on February 13.

NCAA champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran and UAAP runner-up University of Santo Tomas (UST) spearhead the 12-team contingent for the first conference.

The Knights will carry the banner of Wangs Basketball, while the Growling Tigers will be called the UST Builders Warehouse. Both are seen as early contenders for the title.

Marinerong Pilipino, the runner-up in last season's Foundation Cup, will be the lone club team in the tournament as the other 11 squads are all school-based.

EcoOil-De La Salle University and Mapua University will make their maiden appearances in the D-League, while mainstays Centro Escolar University and AMA Online Education make their returns.

Rounding out the participants are San Sebastian, Far Eastern University, Diliman College, Technological Institute of the Philippines, and Enderun Colleges.

All 12 teams will have the chance to load up their rosters with the 2020 PBA D-League Draft set on Monday at the PBA Office in Libis.

Fil-Am forward Jamie Malonzo of La Salle is eyed as the top selection for AMA, as the Titans will be picking at No. 1 for the fourth straight year.

Its past selections include Jeron Teng (2017), Owen Graham (2018), and Joshua Munzon (2019).

