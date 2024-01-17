Samboy Lim to be feted in PSA Awards

MANILA -- The late, great Avelino "Samboy" Lim is one of two basketball icons who will be honored on January 29 during the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night.

Lim, who passed away on December 23 at the age of 61, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the country's sportswriting organization.

Also to be honored is Allain Caidic. The PSA will also fete champion coaches Dante Silverio, Joe Lipa, and Arturo Valenzona. The four awardees will join Lim's family -- represented by his widow Atty. Darlene Berberabe and daughter, karate champion Jamie Lim -- at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

Their recognition comes on the night the oldest media organization in the Philippines headed by its president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The Philippine Star, salutes Gilas Pilipinas for ending 61 years of waiting by winning the elusive basketball gold in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Gilas Pilipinas will be accorded with the President’s Award.

Caidic, Lim, Lipa, Valenzona, and Silverio all had their separate time serving the national men’s team in the past.

Lim and Caidic were part of the Northern Consolidated Cement basketball program that won the 1985 Jones Cup and the 1985 FIBA Asia Championship. After the disbandment of the NCC, they continued to serve the country and appeared in the 1986 and 1990 editions of the Asian Games.

They went on to carve out sterling careers in the PBA.

Silverio was the classy owner and coach of the Toyota basketball franchise which he guided to the first two championships in PBA history. A five-time champion who’s also into painting, ‘Osbok’ as he is fondly called by his players and friends, is also a legendary car racer whose feat included winning a rare double in 1972 by topping the International Greenhills Grand Prix and Royal Rally of Champions. He’s a Hall of Famer in both the PBA and the Golden Wheel Awards. His major involvement in the national team came in 1973 when he acted as manager of the Philippine squad that won the FIBA Asia Championship held here in Manila.

Lipa mentored an all-amateur national team that included Lim and Caidic to a bronze medal finish during the 1986 Asiad in Korea, and then a few weeks later, steered University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons past twice-to-beat University of the East Warriors to claim their first UAAP men’s basketball title in 47 years. A teacher of the game, Lipa also coached two separate national teams to gold medal finishes in the Southeast Asian Games. The UP alumnus likewise had stints as coach in the PBA with Manila Beer, Formula Shell, and FedEx. He’s the founding commissioner of the Philippine Collegiate Champions League, and currently serves as consultant of Terrafirma.

For his part, Valenzona had a long coaching career spanning almost four decades highlighted by winning championships in the PBA, PABL, MICAA, UAAP, and NCAA. A member of the 1964 Philippine team to the Tokyo Olympics, the former Far Eastern University stalwart served as head coach of the 1978 and 1980 Philippine Youth squad. Valenzona was a former councilor of Manila and the first president of the Basketball Coaches Association of the Philippines (BCAP).



